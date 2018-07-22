AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 target price on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.81.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen opened at $84.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $106.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,773,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $93,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,631 shares of company stock worth $9,604,033 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 54.8% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 34.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $231,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

