American Public Education (APEI) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.15

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 4617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Get American Public Education alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $732.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 4,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $169,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,388.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $375,438. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American Public Education by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,490,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.