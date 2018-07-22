American Express (AXP) Lifted to Buy at DZ Bank

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AXP. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.24.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a one year low of $83.33 and a one year high of $103.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 9.23%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $1,225,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,994,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $296,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,461. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 72,760 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 8.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 83,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 12.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

