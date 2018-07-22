American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $513.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report sales of $513.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $508.59 million to $518.49 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $493.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.11 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life traded down $0.01, hitting $35.14, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 307,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,221. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,964,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 129,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

