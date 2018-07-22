American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,040 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 977.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 367.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $50,203.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at $514,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power opened at $70.41 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Electric Power from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Argus cut their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.31.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

