Amedisys Inc (AMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce $403.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $407.00 million and the lowest is $398.38 million. Amedisys reported sales of $378.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $180,271,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $786,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,467,803 shares of company stock valued at $182,590,696. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys traded up $0.21, reaching $95.60, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 236,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $96.26.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.