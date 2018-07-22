AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (AMCX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from $46.89 to $67.44 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.80.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.89 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.56 million. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 355.26% and a net margin of 17.41%. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock news, EVP James Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward A. Carroll sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $780,624.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,787. 20.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Weik Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

