Ambarella (AMBA) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.59.

Shares of AMBA opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $66.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. Ambarella had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leslie Kohn sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $134,007.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 910,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $144,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,657 shares of company stock worth $897,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

