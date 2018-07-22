Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, University of Texas Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total value of $1,945,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,821,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.33, for a total value of $2,717,293.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,052,024.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $1,700.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,755.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,770.20.

Amazon.com opened at $1,813.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $931.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,858.88. The firm has a market cap of $879.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

