Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Kroger Co (KR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Kroger by 100.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

In other Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,291.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MED started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.76.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

