Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,084 Shares of McKesson Co. (MCK)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in McKesson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in McKesson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $132.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $129.58 and a 52-week high of $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $51.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of McKesson to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.39.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

