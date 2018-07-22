Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Decreased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,404,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,709,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,228,000 after acquiring an additional 629,732 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,553,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 822,620 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,636,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,564,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,849 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.92% and a net margin of 41.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mark Newman bought 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,335.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,376.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

