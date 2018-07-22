Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

ASPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.01. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $197.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.50 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 19,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $507,763.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, residential and commercial loan servicing technology, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management technology, document management platform, default services technology, and mortgage charge-off collection services.

