Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Altisource Portfolio Solutions earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 44.4880024805612 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions opened at $34.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $584.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $197.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 19,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $507,763.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, residential and commercial loan servicing technology, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management technology, document management platform, default services technology, and mortgage charge-off collection services.

