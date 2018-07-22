Altaba (AABA) vs. Unisys (UIS) Head-To-Head Survey

Unisys (NYSE: UIS) and Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Unisys and Altaba, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 3 2 0 2.40 Altaba 0 2 4 0 2.67

Unisys presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.36%. Altaba has a consensus target price of $99.80, suggesting a potential upside of 36.21%. Given Altaba’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altaba is more favorable than Unisys.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and Altaba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys 0.31% -10.83% 6.58% Altaba N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Unisys has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altaba has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unisys and Altaba’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.74 billion 0.26 -$65.30 million $2.42 5.81 Altaba $5.17 billion 12.38 -$214.32 million N/A N/A

Unisys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altaba.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Altaba shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Unisys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Altaba shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altaba beats Unisys on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products. It offers a range of data-center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing services for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segment also provides industry application products, which allow law enforcement agencies to share critical investigative intelligence and integrated child support case management tools; travel and transportation companies to manage freight and distribution and leverage predictive analytics; and life sciences and healthcare companies to manage medical devices and visibility over the pharmaceutical supply chain, as well as offers financial solutions to deliver banking. In addition, its products include Unisys ClearPath Forward hardware-independent software for high-volume enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

