Ally Financial (ALLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ally Financial’s shares have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s initiatives to diversify revenue base will likely support profitability in the quarters ahead. Also, improving net interest margin (NIM), driven by higher rates is likely to aid top-line growth. However, estimates have been going down lately ahead of the company's second-quarter 2018 earnings release. Persistently increasing expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth. Also, the company's use of high debt levels remains a major concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of ALLY opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. AXA purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 443,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 117,983 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

