Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $8.43 Million Position in World Fuel Services Corp (INT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.51% of World Fuel Services worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Jorge L. Benitez bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Fuel Services opened at $21.50 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . World Fuel Services Corp has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. World Fuel Services had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. World Fuel Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.