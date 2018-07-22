Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 235,759 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.37% of Callon Petroleum worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,293,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum opened at $11.11 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

