Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,172 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of International Game Technology worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,378,000 after acquiring an additional 472,447 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,411,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,723,000 after acquiring an additional 466,269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after acquiring an additional 321,830 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $20,044,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 182,409 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGT. Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

IGT opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.48. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

