Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARLP. Seaport Global Securities set a $20.00 target price on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. MKM Partners raised Alliance Resource Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Alliance Resource Partners traded down $0.10, reaching $19.10, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 249,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,659. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.60. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 31st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 64.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the second quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 578,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 342,934 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 22.5% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 357,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65,553 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 115,599 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 277,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 41,575 shares during the period. 15.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

