Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $288.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.
Shares of Alliance Data Systems opened at $233.08 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 23.57, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $192.02 and a 1 year high of $278.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78.
In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $201.27 per share, with a total value of $25,158,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 202,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $201.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,884,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 330,246 shares of company stock worth $66,585,860. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
