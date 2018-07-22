Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $288.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems opened at $233.08 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 23.57, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $192.02 and a 1 year high of $278.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 59.18% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $201.27 per share, with a total value of $25,158,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 202,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $201.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,884,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 330,246 shares of company stock worth $66,585,860. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

