Allergan (AGN) Given a $240.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.53.

Shares of Allergan opened at $171.79 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Allergan has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $256.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 11.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Allergan will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

