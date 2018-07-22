Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) and County Bancorp (ICBK) Financial Survey

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ: ABTX) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 14.79% 7.54% 0.82% County Bancorp 20.40% 10.24% 0.97%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 County Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Allegiance Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.08%. County Bancorp has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.85%. Given County Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, County Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and County Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $125.30 million 4.83 $17.63 million $1.58 28.73 County Bancorp $60.70 million 2.92 $10.42 million $1.49 17.77

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Allegiance Bancshares does not pay a dividend. County Bancorp pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

County Bancorp beats Allegiance Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and 24-hour depository facilities; mobile banking; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of January 25, 2018, it operated 16 full-service banking locations and a loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer, personal, and residential real estate loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis. In addition, the company provides mobile and Internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. It operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.