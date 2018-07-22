Alcoa (AA) Shares Down 1.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $65.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as low as $41.02 and last traded at $40.72. 363,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,354,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AA. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Alcoa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alcoa from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 1.11%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

