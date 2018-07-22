Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) versus DeNA (DNACF) Critical Comparison

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ: ALSK) and DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of DeNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeNA has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and DeNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Communications Systems Group -1.47% -2.12% -0.75% DeNA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and DeNA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Communications Systems Group $226.90 million 0.39 -$6.10 million N/A N/A DeNA $1.26 billion 2.27 $215.66 million $1.43 13.26

DeNA has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alaska Communications Systems Group and DeNA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DeNA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

DeNA beats Alaska Communications Systems Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers. The company's business customers comprise large enterprises; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. In addition, Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. owns and operates AKORN, an undersea fiber optic cable systems. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account. The company also operates DeNA Travel, an online travel service; Mobaoku that allows users to manage their auction items and bids from their mobile phones; and Paygent that provides payment collection services to e-commerce companies operating Websites for PCs and mobile. In addition, it operates Everystar, a mobile Website for user-generated novels; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; Showroom, a virtual stage where fans watch their artists' performance live; MyAnimeList, a Website for anime fans; and Hacka Doll, a news aggregation app. Further, the company offers Mycode, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; KenCoM, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members' health data; Shumee-to Club, a social networking Website; and Mirrativ, a livestreaming app. Additionally, it provides Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; and Robot Shuttle, a driverless and shared transportation service. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

