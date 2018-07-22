Akuya Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $173.00 (AKY)

Akuya Coin (CURRENCY:AKY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Akuya Coin has traded 58.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akuya Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akuya Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $173.00 worth of Akuya Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003839 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000474 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00449199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00162161 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024102 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015464 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000971 BTC.

About Akuya Coin

Akuya Coin’s total supply is 5,202,901 coins. The official website for Akuya Coin is akuyacoin.co

Buying and Selling Akuya Coin

Akuya Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akuya Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akuya Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akuya Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

