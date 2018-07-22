AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Stake Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in AFLAC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in AFLAC by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in AFLAC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In related news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $22.75 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.96.

AFLAC stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $46.19.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.