Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Holdings Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,295 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42,487 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $16,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.86, for a total value of $758,108.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,615,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $257.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.95 and a 1-year high of $260.94.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Adobe Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. research analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.