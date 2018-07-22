Addus Homecare (ADUS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Addus Homecare earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8760017912733 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADUS. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $56.00 price objective on Addus Homecare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $62.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.92 million, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $62.65.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $109.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.25 million. equities research analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $32,458.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

