Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Christopher Conlon sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $253,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $95,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,253,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,030,000 after buying an additional 156,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,225,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,736,000 after purchasing an additional 64,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,731,000 after purchasing an additional 59,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 986,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,274,000 after purchasing an additional 116,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust traded down $0.22, reaching $26.57, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 438,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,899. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.52%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

