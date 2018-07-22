AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $71,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $29,013,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $2,530,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.65.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $88.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.47% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

