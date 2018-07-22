Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,644 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 263,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $125,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,999 shares of company stock valued at $359,901. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $63.32 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

