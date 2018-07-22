ABB (ABBN) PT Set at CHF 24 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 24 price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 22.50 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 32 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Societe Generale set a CHF 23.50 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 23 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 25.76.

Shares of VTX:ABBN opened at CHF 23.09 on Friday. ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

