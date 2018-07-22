A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 96,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $233,935.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Kita sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $581,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,481 shares of company stock worth $2,013,788 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith opened at $60.03 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $53.23 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.76 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 23.77%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

