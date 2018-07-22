9,482 Shares in Apptio Inc (APTI) Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTI. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apptio in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apptio in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Apptio by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apptio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Apptio by 3,259.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 26,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Apptio alerts:

Shares of Apptio opened at $37.47 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 0.08. Apptio Inc has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.64 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Apptio Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

APTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apptio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apptio from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apptio from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

In other news, CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $958,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher Pick sold 17,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $575,271.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,065 shares of company stock worth $9,509,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Apptio Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Apptio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apptio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.