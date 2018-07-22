$906.43 Million in Sales Expected for Timken Co (TKR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will announce $906.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $902.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $913.60 million. Timken reported sales of $750.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.56 million. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Timken’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on TKR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Timken from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. 355,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,314. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. Timken has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $55.65.

In other news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $196,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,252,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $178,387.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,007.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Timken by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Timken by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 77,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Timken by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

