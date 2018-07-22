$798.13 Million in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (SWN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post $798.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $836.51 million and the lowest is $759.50 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $811.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.65 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.85 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,487,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,082,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.82. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,836.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

