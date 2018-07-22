$767.55 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will announce $767.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $760.00 million and the highest is $775.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $644.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.14 billion per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.06 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE VSH traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. 1,821,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,661. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.34. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.