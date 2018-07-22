7,242 Shares in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (UL) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (NYSE:UL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 58,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock alerts:

UL opened at $57.09 on Friday. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.