4,113 Shares in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 43,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,593,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,243 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $64.34 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Leidos had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

