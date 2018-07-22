3M Co (MMM) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co cut its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 2.2% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,593,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,591,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,080,599,000 after purchasing an additional 318,088 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $800,016,000 after purchasing an additional 473,250 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,105,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,028,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,283,000 after acquiring an additional 32,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. MED downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $263.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.79.

3M stock opened at $201.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $191.44 and a 52 week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. 3M had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 50.11%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

