$386.63 Million in Sales Expected for Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) will post $386.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $371.30 million to $406.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consol Energy.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $351.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CEIX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Consol Energy traded up $0.20, hitting $42.25, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 661,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,196. Consol Energy has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $253,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,686,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consol Energy (CEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.