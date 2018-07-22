$344.20 Million in Sales Expected for Versum Materials Inc (VSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) will announce $344.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Versum Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $342.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.90 million. Versum Materials reported sales of $290.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Versum Materials will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Versum Materials.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.84 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 459.92% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Argus upgraded Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Versum Materials from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Versum Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Versum Materials during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Versum Materials in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 72.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 15,817.1% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versum Materials in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSM opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. Versum Materials has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

