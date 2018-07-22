3,215 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $148,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,775.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $116.50 and a one year high of $152.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.78. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $663.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on RenaissanceRe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

