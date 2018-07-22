$3.80 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce $3.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $4.10 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.75 million to $21.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $19.02 million to $24.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 392.09%. The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

In related news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 42,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $265,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,971. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 176,714 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 94,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,386,000 after purchasing an additional 993,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.12, hitting $5.94, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,194. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

