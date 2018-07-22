$3.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for FedEx Co. (FDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.92. FedEx posted earnings per share of $2.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $17.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $17.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $19.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.65 to $20.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,966,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 22,153.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 722,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 719,095 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,966,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 696,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,021,000 after buying an additional 241,604 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx opened at $234.93 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. FedEx has a 12 month low of $203.13 and a 12 month high of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

