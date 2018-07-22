$214.74 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce sales of $214.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.40 million to $217.00 million. Zumiez posted sales of $192.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $982.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $973.34 million to $986.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $993.73 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $106,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,709,067 shares in the company, valued at $100,144,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Zumiez by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,869 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,791 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,891 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,976 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $54,562,000 after buying an additional 269,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez traded down $0.20, hitting $21.65, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 408,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,692. The firm has a market cap of $551.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Zumiez has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $31.55.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

