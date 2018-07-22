-$2.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) to post earnings per share of ($2.83) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.23) and the highest is ($2.63). Intercept Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($11.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.36) to ($10.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($7.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($4.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intercept Pharmaceuticals.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 573.64% and a negative net margin of 241.33%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.61) earnings per share.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,152,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,873,000 after buying an additional 181,106 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 545,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 375,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after buying an additional 64,923 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $21,437,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 298,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals traded down $1.93, reaching $93.80, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 605,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,696. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -1.67. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $135.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

