19,942 Shares in Centurylink Inc (CTL) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 13.9% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 105,861,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957,184 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 18,455,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,217,000 after acquiring an additional 992,063 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 17.2% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,969,000 after acquiring an additional 936,766 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 44.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,122,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 7.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,683,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,955,000 after acquiring an additional 325,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Macquarie downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.61 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centurylink news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,649.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

