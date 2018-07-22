1,552 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Purchased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,868,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 178,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NVIDIA to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.62.

NVDA opened at $250.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $152.91 and a 52-week high of $269.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total value of $5,565,324.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,308 shares of company stock worth $77,491,336. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

